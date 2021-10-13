Some Hong Kong officers will be armed with OC launchers from this month. Photo: Sam Tsang Some Hong Kong officers will be armed with OC launchers from this month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police to trial new anti-riot weapon for tackling violent disorder

  • Pistol-shaped OC launcher fires irritant pepper solution and is more accurate and less harmful than existing devices, police say
  • Hong Kong’s 2019 protests led the force to look for alternative anti-riot hardware that minimises the impact on bystanders

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 7:00am, 13 Oct, 2021

