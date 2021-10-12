Eden Gumba Pales (left) has accused her former employer of repeatedly abusing her. Photo: Brian Wong Eden Gumba Pales (left) has accused her former employer of repeatedly abusing her. Photo: Brian Wong
Eden Gumba Pales (left) has accused her former employer of repeatedly abusing her. Photo: Brian Wong
Domestic worker takes Hong Kong employer to court over accusations of repeated abuse

  • The Philippine national and mother of one says she was beaten, threatened and forced to eat porridge spiked with detergent
  • A lawyer for the defendant says she intends to challenge the plaintiff’s credibility in a future hearing, but requests a lengthy adjournment

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:36pm, 12 Oct, 2021

