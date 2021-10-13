Police have arrested a suspect in the Tuesday killing of a local cabby. Photo: Handout
Police arrest suspect in killing of Hong Kong taxi driver after citywide manhunt
- Police source confirms officers picked up the suspect on Lamma Island after he was spotted by a local resident
- The force had released photos of the suspect, urging the public to report his whereabouts, and describing him as ‘extremely dangerous’
Topic | Crime
Police have arrested a suspect in the Tuesday killing of a local cabby. Photo: Handout