The new mega court will open at the District Court building in Wan Chai Tower. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: second mega court for clearing backlog of cases to accommodate 250 people
- New single-court facility at District Court building in Wan Chai to open in mid-2023, with 1,173 people charged over the 2019 unrest still to face trial
- Carrie Lam announced the plans in her policy address for the huge courtroom, which is designed to handle 50 defendants, 100 legal representatives and 100 spectators at a time
Topic | Hong Kong protests
