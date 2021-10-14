A Lamma Island resident called police after realising she was talking to a murder suspect. Photo: Dickson Lee A Lamma Island resident called police after realising she was talking to a murder suspect. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong murder suspect ‘very sweet, very gentle’, says woman who called police, as man denies killing taxi driver in knife attack

  • 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Lamma Island on Wednesday evening
  • Local resident describes how she bought him a beer and kept him talking until police arrived

Nadia Lam and Christy Leung

Updated: 6:07pm, 14 Oct, 2021

A Lamma Island resident called police after realising she was talking to a murder suspect. Photo: Dickson Lee A Lamma Island resident called police after realising she was talking to a murder suspect. Photo: Dickson Lee
