The knifeman attacked an officer on a busy Causeway Bay street. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
4 University of Hong Kong student leaders face maximum of 7 years in jail if convicted over motion praising July 1 knife attack on police officer
- The defendants – the first to be charged with advocating terrorism under the Beijing-decreed national security law – will stand trial in a higher court
- HKU motion expressed sadness over the death of a man who stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay on anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The knifeman attacked an officer on a busy Causeway Bay street. Photo: Xiaomei Chen