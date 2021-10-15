Lai Man-kwong was arrested in 2019 after he was caught keeping explosives at Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Lai Man-kwong was arrested in 2019 after he was caught keeping explosives at Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong student gets six months hard labour after being found guilty on explosives charge

  • Lai Man-kwong sent to Shai Tsui Correctional Institution after judge accepts prison service recommendation
  • Lai had claimed the triacetone triperoxide was to be used in experiments with friends, a defence the judge dismissed

Updated: 6:50pm, 15 Oct, 2021

