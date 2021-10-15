Hong Kong customs has stepped up anti-smuggling operations following a sharp rise in the volume of Australian lobsters brought into Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong customs has stepped up anti-smuggling operations following a sharp rise in the volume of Australian lobsters brought into Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong customs arrests 7 in swoop over 228 tonnes of Australian lobsters worth HK$180 million after mainland ban on imports

  • Officers conducted spot checks on importers following sharp rise in volume of Australian lobsters brought into Hong Kong
  • Importers are shell companies without actual business operations, customs says, with suspects believed to be masterminds of smuggling syndicates

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:12pm, 15 Oct, 2021

