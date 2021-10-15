A Hong Kong man has been arrested on suspicion of desecrating the Chinese flag. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of desecrating Chinese flag on National Day
- The arrest is in relation to 31 national flags that were found charred, slashed and dumped on the ground in Wong Tai Sin
- Police are still looking for another person believed to have been an accomplice
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A Hong Kong man has been arrested on suspicion of desecrating the Chinese flag. Photo: Shutterstock