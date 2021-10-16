Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: 7 ex-lawmakers, activists jailed for up to a year for mass rally against national security law
- All 7 pleaded guilty earlier this month for their roles in the first large-scale protest against the Beijing-imposed legislation
- Ruling marks sixth time opposition camp figures have been sentenced over unauthorised assemblies since civil unrest began in June 2019
Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang