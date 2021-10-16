Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 7 ex-lawmakers, activists jailed for up to a year for mass rally against national security law

  • All 7 pleaded guilty earlier this month for their roles in the first large-scale protest against the Beijing-imposed legislation
  • Ruling marks sixth time opposition camp figures have been sentenced over unauthorised assemblies since civil unrest began in June 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:50am, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former lawmaker Eddie Chu (left) and ex-district councillor Tsang Kin-shing were among seven opposition figures sentenced on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE