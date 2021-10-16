Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge orders psychiatric assessment of man charged in taxi driver’s killing after suspect claims he was ‘tortured’ by internal voice

  • Matthew Choi also said he believed he was being pursued by secret agents, prosecutors tell court
  • The 31-year-old, arrested on Lamma Island on Wednesday, repeatedly refused psychiatric treatment in the past, according to his father

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:36pm, 16 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE