Matthew Choi, the 31-year-old suspect, arrives at Kwun Tong Court on Saturday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong judge orders psychiatric assessment of man charged in taxi driver’s killing after suspect claims he was ‘tortured’ by internal voice
- Matthew Choi also said he believed he was being pursued by secret agents, prosecutors tell court
- The 31-year-old, arrested on Lamma Island on Wednesday, repeatedly refused psychiatric treatment in the past, according to his father
Topic | Hong Kong courts
