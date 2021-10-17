The boat was about 100 metres off Sam Mun Tsai Village (pictured) in Tai Po when it overturned. Photo: Shutterstock The boat was about 100 metres off Sam Mun Tsai Village (pictured) in Tai Po when it overturned. Photo: Shutterstock
The boat was about 100 metres off Sam Mun Tsai Village (pictured) in Tai Po when it overturned. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police rescue family of 12 when speedboat capsizes off Tai Po

  • The family members, including a 9-year-old boy, were pulled from the water about 100 metres from Sam Mun Tsai village
  • A police source said it was believed the boat, which was taking them to dinner at a local fish farm, overturned after striking a buoy

Kathleen Magramo and Christy Leung

Updated: 11:18am, 17 Oct, 2021

