Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: apprentice electrician gets 4 months’ jail for taking part in unlawful assembly in 2019

  • Tom Wong, 20, was caught carrying a stick and protective gear when police chased protesters who trashed traffic lights in Sha Tin on November 11, 2019
  • Wong’s defence lawyers pleaded for leniency, saying he had learned his lesson after committing offence on impulse

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:22pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE