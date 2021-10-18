Protesters caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong on November 11, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: apprentice electrician gets 4 months’ jail for taking part in unlawful assembly in 2019
- Tom Wong, 20, was caught carrying a stick and protective gear when police chased protesters who trashed traffic lights in Sha Tin on November 11, 2019
- Wong’s defence lawyers pleaded for leniency, saying he had learned his lesson after committing offence on impulse
