Tam Tak-chi speaks at a rally in Wan Chai in July 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Chanting ‘Hongkongers, add oil’ or calling government ‘tyrannical’ could be seditious, court hears

  • Lingnan University Professor Lau Chi-pang testifies for prosecution in trial of former radio presenter Tam Tak-chi
  • Tam is facing 14 charges, including eight related to uttering seditious words, tied to various public statements made between January and July last year

