Hong Kong broadcaster TVB takes cyberbullying allegations to police, citing online ‘threats and intimidation’

  • The television station’s report followed an attempted boycott campaign tied to a concert by Canto pop star Hubert Wu, a police source said
  • The broadcaster said it had a responsibility to maintain ‘social stability’ in explaining why it had taken the case to authorities

Cannix Yau and Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:31pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Hong Kong’s largest broadcaster, TVB, filed a police report on Tuesday citing allegations of cyberbullying. Photo: Dickson Lee
