Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 5 students get up to 59 months’ jail for rioting, flouting mask ban during turmoil at Chinese University
- Defendants must have deliberately remained at the scene either to take part in the violence or abet their comrades in the act, judge says
- Nursing student Foo Hoi-ching remains defiant during mitigation, says riot charge against her is political tool to suppress dissent
