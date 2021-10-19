Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 5 students get up to 59 months’ jail for rioting, flouting mask ban during turmoil at Chinese University

  • Defendants must have deliberately remained at the scene either to take part in the violence or abet their comrades in the act, judge says
  • Nursing student Foo Hoi-ching remains defiant during mitigation, says riot charge against her is political tool to suppress dissent

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 2:13pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters outside Chinese University on November 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE