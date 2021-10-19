Hong Kong police have recently stepped up efforts to combat cross-border smuggling. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have recently stepped up efforts to combat cross-border smuggling. Photo: Warton Li
Frozen meat worth more than HK$2 billion seized in anti-smuggling operation in Hong Kong

  • Haul found in container yard in Lok Ma Chau near mainland Chinese border, police insider says
  • Operation part of force’s ongoing crackdown against triad gangs behind cross-border smuggling activities, source adds

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:27pm, 19 Oct, 2021

