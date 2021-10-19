Police have recently raised the alarm over a fresh wave of phone scams. Photo: Warton Li Police have recently raised the alarm over a fresh wave of phone scams. Photo: Warton Li
Police have recently raised the alarm over a fresh wave of phone scams. Photo: Warton Li
Phone scammers cheat Hong Kong businesswoman out of US$1.28 million using national security scare tactics

  • Victim, 58, received call in July from man claiming to be mainland Chinese law enforcement agent who accused her of being involved in national security case
  • She was then told to open new bank account, transfer money into it for investigation and surrender online banking details such as her password

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:39pm, 19 Oct, 2021

