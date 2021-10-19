The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li
The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Misguided compassion’: Hong Kong couple plead for mercy over death of friend’s baby girl

  • Lawyers for housewife Or Ching-man, 36, and construction worker Shiu Kwok-wai, 33, urge court to temper justice with mercy
  • Friend’s 22-month-old child, Heiley Or, died of unexplained head injuries while in defendants’ care in June 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:41pm, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li
The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE