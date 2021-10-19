The defendants pleaded guilty to one count of wilful assault, ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child. Photo: Warton Li
‘Misguided compassion’: Hong Kong couple plead for mercy over death of friend’s baby girl
- Lawyers for housewife Or Ching-man, 36, and construction worker Shiu Kwok-wai, 33, urge court to temper justice with mercy
- Friend’s 22-month-old child, Heiley Or, died of unexplained head injuries while in defendants’ care in June 2019
Topic | Hong Kong courts
