A smuggler’s boat speeds through Hong Kong waters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Mainland Chinese police boat runs aground after entering Hong Kong waters during chase in anti-smuggling operation
- Speedboat also beached near Tai O with suspected criminal on board fleeing scene, Hong Kong police said
- Second vessel from Zhuhai Municipal Public Security Bureau dispatched to rescue first one and both returned to mainland waters later in evening
Topic | Hong Kong police
