Hong Kong police arrested the suspect when he collected HK$15,000 from one of the victims on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest suspected member of gang that duped 17 people out of HK$350,000 with low-interest loan scams
- Jobless man, 37, detained while collecting payment of HK$15,000 from 17th victim in Mong Kok
- Investigation suggests ‘well-organised’ syndicate preyed on those with history of bad debt and could not secure loans from banks
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police arrested the suspect when he collected HK$15,000 from one of the victims on Monday. Photo: Warton Li