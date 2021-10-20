Hong Kong police arrested the suspect when he collected HK$15,000 from one of the victims on Monday. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police arrested the suspect when he collected HK$15,000 from one of the victims on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrested the suspect when he collected HK$15,000 from one of the victims on Monday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest suspected member of gang that duped 17 people out of HK$350,000 with low-interest loan scams

  • Jobless man, 37, detained while collecting payment of HK$15,000 from 17th victim in Mong Kok
  • Investigation suggests ‘well-organised’ syndicate preyed on those with history of bad debt and could not secure loans from banks

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:17pm, 20 Oct, 2021

