A local construction worker has been jailed for seven years for trying to snatch an officer’s gun during a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong construction worker gets 7 years in jail for attempting to snatch officer’s shotgun
- The attempted theft took place after the officer was knocked down by a flying kick during a protest in Mong Kok in 2019
- Judge says that given the nature of the offence, even the toughest penalty she could hand down would be insufficient
