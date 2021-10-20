A local construction worker has been jailed for seven years for trying to snatch an officer’s gun during a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li A local construction worker has been jailed for seven years for trying to snatch an officer’s gun during a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong construction worker gets 7 years in jail for attempting to snatch officer’s shotgun

  • The attempted theft took place after the officer was knocked down by a flying kick during a protest in Mong Kok in 2019
  • Judge says that given the nature of the offence, even the toughest penalty she could hand down would be insufficient

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:19pm, 20 Oct, 2021

