Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 4 on suspicion of extorting money from restaurant owner, assaulting him after he refused to pay
- Men suspected to be triad members demanded victim pay protection fee while he was delivering lunchboxes to construction site in Kai Tak
- Officers investigating whether gang is trying to control sale of lunchboxes in the area
