Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 4 on suspicion of extorting money from restaurant owner, assaulting him after he refused to pay

  • Men suspected to be triad members demanded victim pay protection fee while he was delivering lunchboxes to construction site in Kai Tak
  • Officers investigating whether gang is trying to control sale of lunchboxes in the area

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:51pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested four men who attacked a restaurant owner after trying to extort money from him. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE