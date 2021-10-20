Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was jailed at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was jailed at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, was jailed at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: technician jailed for 4 years and 7 months for desecrating flag, burning barriers

  • Judge finds Wong Cheuk-lai, 24, displayed ‘terrible conduct’, playing key role in September 2019 incident at Tung Chung Swimming Pool
  • District Court hears act was first of a series of crimes Wong had committed on same day

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:24pm, 20 Oct, 2021

