The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mother of teen girl killed in Taiwan urges Hong Kong officials to help with visa for murder suspect
- Months after suspect Chan Tong-kai is released from police protection, mother of Poon Hiu-wing calls on authorities to lobby Taiwan for visa
- Even though Chan has admitted to killing Poon, the case has failed to move forward due to cross-strait political tensions
