The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mother of teen girl killed in Taiwan urges Hong Kong officials to help with visa for murder suspect

  • Months after suspect Chan Tong-kai is released from police protection, mother of Poon Hiu-wing calls on authorities to lobby Taiwan for visa
  • Even though Chan has admitted to killing Poon, the case has failed to move forward due to cross-strait political tensions

Topic |   Crime
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:31pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The mother of Poon Hiu-wing meets the media outside government headquarters in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE