A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Local police ‘prevented mainland Chinese authorities from towing suspect’s grounded vessel out of Hong Kong waters’
- Local police came upon the scene following an incident in which both the suspected smuggler and the Zhuhai police boat pursuing him ran aground on Lantau
- ‘The mainland officers ceased their action immediately upon being notified that they ... could not exercise their jurisdiction,’ force insider says
Topic | Crime
A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout