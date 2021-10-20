A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout
A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

exclusive | Local police ‘prevented mainland Chinese authorities from towing suspect’s grounded vessel out of Hong Kong waters’

  • Local police came upon the scene following an incident in which both the suspected smuggler and the Zhuhai police boat pursuing him ran aground on Lantau
  • ‘The mainland officers ceased their action immediately upon being notified that they ... could not exercise their jurisdiction,’ force insider says

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:39pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout
A vessel belonging to Zhuhai authorities attempts to tow away a speedboat used by a suspected smuggler that ran aground on Lantau Island on Monday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE