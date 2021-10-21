Police are on the lookout for a burglar who is believed to have shimmied up a drainpipe to rob an executive’s flat in Mid-Levels. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong cat burglar climbs 17 storeys up drainpipe to steal HK$450,0000 from executive’s Mid-Levels flat
- Police believe the burglar accessed the premises through a hole in the fence between it and the adjacent hillside
- He is then thought to have climbed up the drainpipe, entered the flat through an unlocked window then escaped by the same route
