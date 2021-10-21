TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming (right) leaves court on Thursday with his girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung Ming reinstates guilty pleas for driving offences after dropping court bid to scrub previous admissions
- TVB star to be sentenced next month for careless driving and illegally tinting car windows after crashing his Mercedes in Mid-Levels last year
- Yeung previously admitted the same two offences nearly a year ago, but was seeking to nullify those pleas, an application now withdrawn
Topic | Hong Kong courts
