A judge has ordered prosecutors to turn over unedited footage from the night a police official was caught patronising an unlicensed massage parlour. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong magistrate orders prosecutors to hand over unedited footage from national security police head’s visit to unlicensed massage parlour
- Counsel representing four defendants who allegedly worked at the establishment says unedited footage is necessary for their case
- Prosecutors had admitted to heavily redacting CCTV clips from the premises to prevent Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi being identified
Topic | Hong Kong courts
