Hong Kong magistrate orders prosecutors to hand over unedited footage from national security police head’s visit to unlicensed massage parlour

  • Counsel representing four defendants who allegedly worked at the establishment says unedited footage is necessary for their case
  • Prosecutors had admitted to heavily redacting CCTV clips from the premises to prevent Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi being identified

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:38pm, 21 Oct, 2021

