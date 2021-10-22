People raise their candles during the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: Tiananmen Square vigil activists refuse bail, saying liberty in exchange for free speech is a price not worth paying
- Two leaders of group that organised city’s annual vigil decide to remain in prison ahead of national security law trial
- Chow Hang-tung and Leung Kam-wai among 5 members of group granted temporary release
Topic | Hong Kong courts
People raise their candles during the June 4 vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang