The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s ‘national security priority’: stop cross-border smuggling of lobsters, other products from countries on frosty terms with Beijing
- Decision comes after new customs chief Louise Ho says combating lobster smuggling into the mainland is ‘vital task in safeguarding national security’
- Such illegal activities affect revenue of import tariffs imposed by mainland authorities and may also pose health risks, government source says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
