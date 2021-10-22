The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong
The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s ‘national security priority’: stop cross-border smuggling of lobsters, other products from countries on frosty terms with Beijing

  • Decision comes after new customs chief Louise Ho says combating lobster smuggling into the mainland is ‘vital task in safeguarding national security’
  • Such illegal activities affect revenue of import tariffs imposed by mainland authorities and may also pose health risks, government source says

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:37pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong
The smuggling of Australian lobsters into the mainland is now regarded as a security issue, according to Hong Kong’s new customs chief Louise Ho. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE