Hong Kong customs displays a haul of some 17,000 illegally imported hairy crabs seized on Friday. Photo: Handout Hong Kong customs displays a haul of some 17,000 illegally imported hairy crabs seized on Friday. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong

Pinched: Hong Kong authorities arrest truck driver over load of 17,000 hairy crabs

  • The contraband crustaceans allegedly lacked the necessary documentation for being imported into the city
  • Authorities also seized another 1.1 tonnes of contraband frozen meat in the same shipment

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:31pm, 24 Oct, 2021

