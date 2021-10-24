Hong Kong customs displays a haul of some 17,000 illegally imported hairy crabs seized on Friday. Photo: Handout
Pinched: Hong Kong authorities arrest truck driver over load of 17,000 hairy crabs
- The contraband crustaceans allegedly lacked the necessary documentation for being imported into the city
- Authorities also seized another 1.1 tonnes of contraband frozen meat in the same shipment
