Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize 4 speedboats hidden along Tuen Mun coast amid sea smuggling crackdown
- Modified boats, souped-up engines worth more than HK$4 million found during police raid on storage site
- Vessels without lights and fitted with steel plates posed a ‘threat to marine traffic’, police assistant commander says
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout