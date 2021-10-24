Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout
Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize 4 speedboats hidden along Tuen Mun coast amid sea smuggling crackdown

  • Modified boats, souped-up engines worth more than HK$4 million found during police raid on storage site
  • Vessels without lights and fitted with steel plates posed a ‘threat to marine traffic’, police assistant commander says

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:24pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout
Police seized four speedboats during last Thursday’s predawn raid. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE