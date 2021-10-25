The taxi driver was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital about an hour and a half after the crash. Photo: Dickson Lee The taxi driver was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital about an hour and a half after the crash. Photo: Dickson Lee
The taxi driver was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital about an hour and a half after the crash. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong taxi driver dies after complaining of chest pain at the wheel and crashing into water barrier

  • The 69-year-old driver is said to have cried out to his passenger, ‘I cannot drive you – heart pain!’ just before losing control of the vehicle
  • The taxi then slammed into a water-filled barrier, but the unconscious driver was not found to have any apparent injuries

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:06pm, 25 Oct, 2021

