The taxi driver was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital about an hour and a half after the crash. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong taxi driver dies after complaining of chest pain at the wheel and crashing into water barrier
- The 69-year-old driver is said to have cried out to his passenger, ‘I cannot drive you – heart pain!’ just before losing control of the vehicle
- The taxi then slammed into a water-filled barrier, but the unconscious driver was not found to have any apparent injuries
