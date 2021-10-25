Adam Ma, seen speaking to reporters at a Hong Kong mall in October 2020. Photo: Brian Wong Adam Ma, seen speaking to reporters at a Hong Kong mall in October 2020. Photo: Brian Wong
Adam Ma, seen speaking to reporters at a Hong Kong mall in October 2020. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong man convicted of inciting secession with pro-independence slogans

  • Former food delivery driver Adam Wa was accused of using slogans such as ‘Hong Kong independence, the only way out’ on at least 20 occasions
  • District Court judge rejects 31-year-old’s defence that he had not intended for others to put his words into action

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:18pm, 25 Oct, 2021

