Adam Ma, seen speaking to reporters at a Hong Kong mall in October 2020. Photo: Brian Wong
National security law: Hong Kong man convicted of inciting secession with pro-independence slogans
- Former food delivery driver Adam Wa was accused of using slogans such as ‘Hong Kong independence, the only way out’ on at least 20 occasions
- District Court judge rejects 31-year-old’s defence that he had not intended for others to put his words into action
