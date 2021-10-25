Riot police entered Times Square shopping centre on July 1 last year and made several arrests. Photo: May Tse Riot police entered Times Square shopping centre on July 1 last year and made several arrests. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong woman stands trial accused of targeting police by dropping metal post from height at Times Square shopping centre

  • Yeung Ying-hei, 36, allegedly stole stanchion from a retractable belt barrier in Causeway Bay’s Times Square and threw it from third to second floor
  • She denies attempted wounding with intent, dropping an object from a building, theft and criminal damage at District Court trial

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:33pm, 25 Oct, 2021

Riot police entered Times Square shopping centre on July 1 last year and made several arrests. Photo: May Tse
