Riot police entered Times Square shopping centre on July 1 last year and made several arrests. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong woman stands trial accused of targeting police by dropping metal post from height at Times Square shopping centre
- Yeung Ying-hei, 36, allegedly stole stanchion from a retractable belt barrier in Causeway Bay’s Times Square and threw it from third to second floor
- She denies attempted wounding with intent, dropping an object from a building, theft and criminal damage at District Court trial
