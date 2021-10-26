Hong Kong police are searching for three men who escaped following a high-speed chase through the New Territories early on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 1 man, hunt 3 more after high-speed car chase through New Territories
- Manhunt under way as driver, two passengers flee on foot after leaping from BMW intercepted by police in early morning
- Four knives were allegedly tossed from moving vehicle, which also struck a motorcycle at a red light
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police are searching for three men who escaped following a high-speed chase through the New Territories early on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li