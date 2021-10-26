Figo Chan is seen outside District Court in this file photo from May 17, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam Figo Chan is seen outside District Court in this file photo from May 17, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Figo Chan is seen outside District Court in this file photo from May 17, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-head of Hong Kong protest group to spend extra month behind bars after latest conviction for joining illegal rally

  • Figo Chan, former convenor of the now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front, will spend a total of 22 months behind bars following latest conviction
  • Chan was given three months, with two to serve concurrently with other sentences, for taking part in unauthorised protest on September 15, 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:20pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Figo Chan is seen outside District Court in this file photo from May 17, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam Figo Chan is seen outside District Court in this file photo from May 17, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Figo Chan is seen outside District Court in this file photo from May 17, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE