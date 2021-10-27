Hong Kong police have arrested a former headmaster on suspicion of embezzlement. Photo: Warton Li
Former Hong Kong headmaster arrested on suspicion of embezzlement over expense claims
- Nip Man, 43, is accused of abusing position of authority to approve claims he allegedly made for establishing school in mainland China
- Investigation shows cash reimbursements involving nearly HK$10.6 million made by suspect between September 2018 and April 2021
