Hong Kong police have arrested a former headmaster on suspicion of embezzlement. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong headmaster arrested on suspicion of embezzlement over expense claims

  • Nip Man, 43, is accused of abusing position of authority to approve claims he allegedly made for establishing school in mainland China
  • Investigation shows cash reimbursements involving nearly HK$10.6 million made by suspect between September 2018 and April 2021

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:11pm, 27 Oct, 2021

