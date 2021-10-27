The District Court has cleared construction worker Ip Ka-ming of rioting during the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Warton Li The District Court has cleared construction worker Ip Ka-ming of rioting during the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: construction worker acquitted of rioting charge as black attire ‘not enough to prove involvement’ in violence

  • District Court also clears Ip Ka-ming, 25, of breaking government ban on wearing masks in unlawful assemblies
  • Deputy Judge Li Chi-ho says prosecution failed to exclude possibility Ip had just walked past the conflict zone and could be ‘unrelated’ to riot

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:31pm, 27 Oct, 2021

