The District Court has cleared construction worker Ip Ka-ming of rioting during the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: construction worker acquitted of rioting charge as black attire ‘not enough to prove involvement’ in violence
- District Court also clears Ip Ka-ming, 25, of breaking government ban on wearing masks in unlawful assemblies
- Deputy Judge Li Chi-ho says prosecution failed to exclude possibility Ip had just walked past the conflict zone and could be ‘unrelated’ to riot
Topic | Hong Kong protests
