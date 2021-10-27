A Polytechnic University student has been sentenced to 13 months behind bars at Eastern Court for possession of weapons outside a police station. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: PolyU student gets 13 months’ jail for possession of weapons outside police station
- Polytechnic University undergraduate Ng Chun-wai, 24, was found with a hammer, can of lighter fluid and glass bottle clogged with a piece of cloth inside police station in Mong Kok
- Magistrate Winnie Lau dismisses defendant’s claim he had been ‘tortured’ and framed by police, says he kept the items ‘with intent to injure people’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
