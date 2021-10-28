Police swoop on four locations in Thursday morning’s raids, among them the office of the League of Social Democrats in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police launch series of raids on Civil Human Rights Front following missed deadline for disclosing financial, other records
- Officers swoop on four premises on Thursday morning in response to now-disbanded front refusing to disclose information to investigators
- The group announced its dissolution in August within a few months of police opening their probe into the legality of its operations
Topic | Hong Kong police
