The defendant pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong housewife swindles finance firms out of US$4 million by using forged documents to mortgage homes owned by in-laws, ex-clients
- Mary Wong, 44, took out 14 mortgages on four properties owned by mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and four former insurance clients
- Case first came to light in July 2014 after some of the victims were notified about the loans or received demand letters for repayment, High Court told
