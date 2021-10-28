The alliance had organised the annual June 4 vigil in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: dead person on trial? Hong Kong magistrate questions bid to prosecute disbanded vigil alliance
- Legal status of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is murky after it was ordered to be struck from Companies Registry, magistrate says
- The organisation, along with three of its top leaders, stands accused of inciting subversion under national security law
