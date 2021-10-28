The case is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong The case is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
The case is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student charged with possessing petrol bombs near police station alleges officer set him up to make sham arrest

  • Lam Wai-ho’s lawyers say Sergeant So Chi-hang had instructed middleman to hire someone to carry out the crime outside Kwai Chung Police Station on April 13, 2020
  • Sergeant had acted alone elsewhere during most of the operation but returned soon after Lam was arrested with bag of firebombs, court told

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:18pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The case is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong The case is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
The case is being heard at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE