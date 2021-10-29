Hong Kong customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes HK$1.2 billion worth of products in marine crackdown, biggest-ever haul in 112-year history

  • Designer handbags, electronic goods and endangered species products among haul massive enough to fill multilevel department store
  • Move part of an ongoing crackdown on sea smuggling after death of officer last month in similar operation

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:30pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs headquarters in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE