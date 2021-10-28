A petrol bomb lands near riot police, close to the Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, on August 24, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang A petrol bomb lands near riot police, close to the Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, on August 24, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
A petrol bomb lands near riot police, close to the Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, on August 24, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Protester jailed for 27 months over rioting during 2019 march approved by police

  • Tse Cheuk-wa, 25, pleaded guilty last month to committing the offence on August 24, 2019
  • But judge notes Tse was not responsible for most of violence that occurred that day in Kowloon Bay

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:18pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A petrol bomb lands near riot police, close to the Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, on August 24, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang A petrol bomb lands near riot police, close to the Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, on August 24, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
A petrol bomb lands near riot police, close to the Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, on August 24, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE