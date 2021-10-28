Hong Kong police said an investigation report had been submitted to the IPCC for review. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police said an investigation report had been submitted to the IPCC for review. Photo: Warton Li
Man dies of pneumonia after Hong Kong police seize trousers as evidence but do not accept replacement pair from daughter

  • Man had been arrested for possession of a dangerous drug after substances were found in a pocket of his trousers
  • Daughter brought trousers and other clothes to police station the following day but constable only accepted jacket without seeking instructions from case officer

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:25pm, 28 Oct, 2021

