An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself onto the bonnet of a car outside the Laguna City housing estate on Sunday night. Photo: Facebook An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself onto the bonnet of a car outside the Laguna City housing estate on Sunday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest jobless man after video emerges of suspected road accident scam

  • Footage of incident outside Laguna City housing estate shows man rushing out towards moving car and jumping onto its bonnet before walking away
  • Police arrest suspect for attempted fraud during raid on his Kwun Tong home, seize clothing he allegedly wore at time of incident

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:26pm, 29 Oct, 2021

