An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself onto the bonnet of a car outside the Laguna City housing estate on Sunday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest jobless man after video emerges of suspected road accident scam
- Footage of incident outside Laguna City housing estate shows man rushing out towards moving car and jumping onto its bonnet before walking away
- Police arrest suspect for attempted fraud during raid on his Kwun Tong home, seize clothing he allegedly wore at time of incident
Topic | Scams and swindles
