Media mogul Jimmy Lai was found not guilty last year on a charge of criminal intimidation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Verdict clearing Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai of intimidating reporter ‘perverse’, appealing prosecutors argue
- Presiding magistrate erred in interpreting the meaning and intent of words Apple Daily founder directed at Oriental Daily News reporter, prosecutor says
- Defence counsel argues magistrate was entitled to draw her own conclusions, the reasons for which were clearly spelled out in earlier verdict
Topic | Jimmy Lai
Media mogul Jimmy Lai was found not guilty last year on a charge of criminal intimidation. Photo: EPA-EFE